St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Dallas recently celebrated the Rite of Confirmation for three members who completed a two-year course of study in preparation. New confirmands Nadia Definnis of Isle of Palm, S.C., a student at Wando High School; Nathaniel Linnen of Dallas, a student at Dallas High School, and Sora Miller of Nanticoke, a student at Greater Nanticoke Area High School, are now voting members of the congregation. The Rev. Charles H. Grube, pastor of St. Paul’s, conducted the ceremony. Seen following the Rite of Confirmation service are, from left: Sora Miller, Nathaniel Linnen, Rev. Charles Grube, and Nadia Definnis