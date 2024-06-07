🔊 Listen to this

There is no more appropriate time for genealogists to trace their World War II military family members than May (Memorial Day) and June (D-Day).

Let us remember, though, that World War II was a total national effort. People on the home front helped in ways bringing radical changes to their pre-war life.

Fortunately, many relatives from that era are still with us and can fill in gaps in the modern history of our families. Here are some areas to focus on when you speak with them.

Moving: The war uprooted many American families by shrinking some civilian industries and creating whole new ones, chiefly manufacturing of war-related materials (planes, trucks, ships, weaponry).

Were your relatives among those people who had not only to change jobs but to move to other towns and states for employment at wartime industries, perhaps living in tract houses near factories? Some families returned home after the war, while others stayed in their new communities.

Rationing: Life was difficult on the home front during World War II. Vital foods (red meat, butter and oils and more) along with gasoline and tires were strictly rationed to civilians, with books of coupons determining how much you could buy.

Did your family plant a “victory garden” to supplement their diets? What did they do when clothing and other commodities wore out and could not be replaced?

Security: Ask family about evening “blackouts” designed to thwart bombing raids – unlikely at that time, but still on the minds of strategic planners.

Did relatives volunteer as guards at bridges, power plants and factories? Our government feared sabotage by our enemies, and civilians helped by providing daily and nightly eyes and ears.

Supporting the troops: Schools and public buildings housed evening “factories” in which women made items ranging from socks to bandages, all to be sent to the troops. Children conducted scrap drives, collecting valuable metals for recycling to the war effort.

Of course, more questions will arise as you speak to your World War II-era family members. Record the information and keep it as background for the rest of your genealogy from that truly heroic era.

News notes: Our public libraries are very good friends to genealogists, and that is why we should attend and support their annual fund-raising book sales, now getting under way. We rely on them for newspaper backfiles, microfilms, census records, history books, interlibrary loan and lots of other services.

Have a favorite public library? If so, stop by the book sale this summer. Even if you don’t find anything specifically on genealogy, you’ll surely pick up some good reads and have the satisfaction of knowing that you are helping an institution that helps you.

DNA and privacy: Are you worried about negative consequences of turning over a DNA sample to a testing company? A recent online article from Family Tree Magazine explains why undesired uses of your DNA are not likely to happen.

First, the highly publicized uses of DNA samples by law enforcement to trace criminals involved public boards to which people had given their DNA. If you do not want such a use, simply confine your DNA business to testing companies offering written guarantees of privacy. Family Tree advises everyone, though, to read carefully a company’s policy statement, since policies can change.

Second, there is federal law banning insurers from using DNA test results in issuing or choosing not to issue insurance policies. Enacted in 2008, it is called the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act (GINA).

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader history and genealogy writer. Reach him at [email protected].

