Maternal & Family Health Services holds inaugural event

Jackie Ruane of The Creative Touch supplied a flower bar for the Maternal & Family Health Services events in Hazleton and Scranton.

Lindsey Vollrath of The Releafery helped guests create a custom fragrance spray to take home with them.

Maternal & Family Health Services, Inc. (MFHS) held its inaugural Mother’s Day celebrations earlier this month in Scranton and Hazleton. From MFHS, With Love was a celebration of all the mothers in Northeast Pennsylvania, and an opportunity to thank them for all that they do.

The two events took place the week before Mother’s Day at Voodoo Brewing Co. and at the Hazleton Art League.

Both evenings featured a photo booth, flower cart, self care station, activities for kids, and food stations.

All proceeds raised from the events will support programming at MFHS for women, children, and families in need. The events were made possible thanks to the generosity of the following sponsors: Building Blocks Learning Center, Highmark, Youngman, Rosenthal & Shaffer Wealth Management Group, The Hazzouri Group at Morgan Stanley, Wayne Memorial Hospital, Honesdale National Bank, Pondurance, Topp Business Solutions, DxDempsey Architecture, Gmerek Government Relations, Caring Communities, Snyder & Clemente, Law Offices of Phillip Gelso, Attainable Edge, Barbara Bossi, Progressive Insurance Foundation, Fidelity Bank, Jennifer Lee Hetro LLC, Suzanne Fletcher, Posture Interactive, Bayard Printing

For more than 50 years, MFHS has been supporting the health and nutrition of our community by delivering programs and services that meet critical needs and result in positive outcomes for mothers and children. These programs include: the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Nutrition Program, The Nurse-Family Partnership Program, reproductive care, and the Healthy Beginnings Plus Maternity Program. Together these programs form a maternal health safety net that protects the health of pregnant individuals by connecting them to essential care and support services.