Garden is part of students’ advocacy project

Three East Stroudsburg University students, within their field experience at Kenneth Butz Elementary School in the Nazareth Area School District, held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of a Zen Garden they created in a courtyard of the school.

Amy Collins, a senior majoring in early childhood education from Easton, Pa.; Elizabeth Virga, a senior majoring in early childhood education from Mount Bethel, Pa.; and Mary Zavada, a senior majoring in early childhood education from Forty Fort, Pa., created the Zen Garden to complete their advocacy project.

Dr. Richard Kaskey, superintendent of schools for the Nazareth Area School District; Dr. Isabel Resende, assistant superintendent; Kenneth Long, president of East Stroudsburg University, Brooke Langan, dean of ESU’s College of Education; as well as faculty members from the College of Education joined the three students for the ribbon cutting.