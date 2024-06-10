🔊 Listen to this

Kennedy Early Childhood Center in Nanticoke is proud to announce the May Student of the Month winners. These students have excelled in Being Safe, Caring, and Responsible. First row: Jace Coanta, Oliver Yakushin, Gabriella Miller, Jayden Bilby, Sabrina Roasado, Edgardo Espaillat, Aaliyah Bryant, Landon Goss, and Landon Doan. Second Row: Jessica Fletcher (principal), Kash Muench, Skylar Kitchen, Grace Blink, Russell Rozell, Nicholas Kern, Grayson Gross, Cooper Kozik, Amelia Duran, Anijah Edwards, Zara Brownfield, Karla Perez Gomez, and Mateo Lozado-Mejia. Absent: Aleigha Coble.