Andrea Bogusko, president of the Northeast Pennsylvania Music Teachers Assocation, recently visited France and delivered a proclamation from the state of Pennsylvania to Katia Lemerre, Director of the Normandy Visitor Center.

State Representative Eddie Day Pashinski recently presented Andrea Bogusko, representing the Northeast Pennsylvania Music Teachers Association, a proclamation from the state of Pennsylvania, to be displayed at the Normandy American Cemetery Museum, Omaha Beach, France, thanking France for the Normandy American Cemetery and recognizing the service, achievements, and sacrifices of the US Armed Forces who have served overseas since 1917, many of whom are buried in the Normandy American Cemetery.

Bogusko in turn traveled to France and delivered the proclamation to Katia Lemerre, Director of the Normandy Visitor Center, who immediately placed it in their display case in the Museum for the thousands of daily visitors to observe. Mr. Scott Desjardins is the acting Superintendent of the American Battle Monuments Commission.

In 1923 Congress established the building of the Normandy American Cemetery, and the Museum which has displays of D-Day information, the Normandy Campaign, and Omaha Beach. Daily playing of taps and a memorial service are held at the cemetery.

Andrea Bogusko and her travel group visited all of these sites, where tour guides presented the history of the WW II overseas battles. She found it to be a very emotional and educational trip which conveyed the great sacrifices and service our Veterans made to protect our freedoms.