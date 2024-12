🔊 Listen to this

Shown from left are Carnegie Hall performers, first row: Aryana Bhatti, Justin English, Macie Sell, Doris Chen, Maria Preda, Anay Bhatti. Second row: Tatiana Schlifka, Brianna Quinn, Julien Lacroix, Brianna Falcone, Ethan Mao, Apollonia Bruno, Hannah Sell.

Northeast Pennsylvania Music Teachers Association (NEPMTA) recently held their 21st annual Honors Recitals at Carnegie Hall, New York. An audition process was held in January and finalists were chosen to perform one memorized piece, as judged by Kathy Gold and Deborah Pyle.

Judith Fedor was Chairperson and Andrea Bogusko, Co-Chairperson for the events.

Performers included: Aryana Bhatti, Justin English, Macie Sell, Doris Chen, Maria Preda, Anay Bhatti, Tatiana Schlifka, Brianna Quinn, Julien Lacroix, Brianna Falcone, Ethan Mao, Apollonia Bruno and Hannah Sell.

Also, Kai Hong, Charles Hair, Leeson Hu, Toby Hanson, Collin Hettler, Jayden Arruzzo, Quinn Healey, Audrey Dunn, Lydia Monroe, Ciana Cruz, Rebecca Hinkle, Pauline Villafuerte, Alexis Stec, Nicole Marshall, Sophia Fiedorczyk, Daria Clarke, Ava Jones, Sabian Bunnell, Megan Ohrin, Katie Zhang, Annabelle Schillinger, Gavin Pane, Giuliana Zambino, Joseph Kopko, Aiden Kearney, Ben Gravine, Matt Cohen, William Healey, Ella Cohen, Brady Glickert and Charles Glickert.

Also, Ella Axtell, Michael Basile, Solomon Chen, Rowan Dietrich, Peter Durkin, Praket Govindaraju, Sona Hanumali, Gwenevere Lettieri, Prayush Mallaiah, Jacob Ohrin, Blake Seiwell, Adithi Velaga, Akhilesh Velaga, Riley Withrow and Hellen Zhang.

NEPMTA members whose students performed at Carnegie included: Andrea Bogusko, Sheila Butkiewicz, Pamela Carroll, Roxanne Condel, Judith Fedor, Harvey Feldman, Susan Gorman, Christine Leandri, Judith Miller, Michele Millington, Pej Reitz, Christina Shimp, Diane Shuleski, Marianna Stahl, Michelle Triaca and adjunct members: Dan DeMelfi, Marian Kovacsics, Michele McGrath.