The third grade class at Wilkes-Barre Academy recently participated in a school bike-a-thon to support St. Jude Children’s Hospital. This program was supported by all grades at Wilkes-Barre Academy, from Kindergarten through Fourth. The students were excited to help children in need through their riding and monetary donations. Some even learned to ride a bike for this occasion. Shown from left are third graders: Colin Perry, Mason Qualters, Jaxon Senczakowicz, David Sperlazzo, Lily Gorski, Brayden Pientka, Eulalie Holly, Eliana Hrichison, Gabrielle Adonis, Emilia Gillam, Aria Kaluzny, Ayva Guntur, John Patrick Robinson, Miles Spencer, and Paisley Sims.