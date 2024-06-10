🔊 Listen to this

The third grade class at Wilkes-Barre Academy recently studied various Native American tribes and cultures. To celebrate our learning, we performed a Native American poetry animation entitled “Sky Bear,” about the origin of the Ursa Major (Big Bear) constellation, and a play entitled “The Star and the Lily” about how the beautiful waterlily came to be. Students shown include: David Sperlazzo, Mason Qualters, Ayva Guntur, Eliana Hrichison, Paisley Sims, Eulalie Holly, Emilia Gillam, Lily Gorski, Brayden Pientka, Miles Spencer, Abigail Sompayrac, Colin Perry, John Patrick Robinson, Jaxon Senczakowicz, Aria Kaluzny, and Gabrielle Adonis.