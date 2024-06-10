Concert is a celebration of friendship

🔊 Listen to this

The Wyoming Valley Barbershop Harmony Chorus will present “Harmony of the Seas” at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22 at the Kirby Center for Creative Arts on the campus of Wyoming Seminary. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.

The concert theme will celebrate the universal theme of friendship through the power of music. Audiences can expect to embark on a journey of camaraderie and connection as the chorus presents a diverse repertoire, including beloved classics such as “Let’s Get Away From It All,” “Coney Island Baby,” “I’ll Be There for You” (Friend’s Theme), “With a Little Help from my Friends,” “Stand by Me,” and many more.

The concert will feature special guest performances by local quartets, “Unaccounted Four” and “The Good FourTunes,” promising an unforgettable afternoon of harmony.

Not only is this concert a celebration of friendship through music, but it also serves a noble cause.

The Wyoming Valley Barbershop Harmony Chorus is proud to support local and national initiatives by supporting local school musical programs and national youth barbershop outreach efforts.

“We are thrilled to bring the joy of barbershop harmony to our community and to support causes that are near and dear to our hearts,” said Justin Davis, Director of the chorus. “We hope to fill the house with people that LOVE harmony!”

Tickets are available for purchase at singwb.com for $15 each (plus fees.) Additionally, tickets will be available at the door for $15 cash only.

The Wyoming Valley Barbershop Harmony Chorus is proud to be a chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, dedicated to preserving and promoting the timeless art form of barbershop harmony.

For more information, group sales, and to purchase tickets, visit singwb.com or contact our chorus hotline at 570-285-4810.