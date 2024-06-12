🔊 Listen to this

The Wyoming Valley Poetry Society is pleased to announce the winners of the spring Student Poetry Contest held in conjunction with the Fine Arts Fiesta.

This poetry recital began in 1986 by published local bard David Saxon. James Spak, wordsmith and Tracy McDermott, Realtor and Artist, have been directing this annual event for more than 20 years. This year we welcomed two new judges. Mrs. Gail Honeywell and her 7th grade Advanced Placement students contributed to sorting through the abundant entries and Tim Croy, poet and children’s book author from Jim Thorpe. lent a hand in picking the award winners.

The Wyoming Valley Poetry Society is planning the inaugural Student Writer’s Workshop as well as Adult Open Mic in conjunction with the Circle Center for the Arts this Summer. Kindly visit our Facebook page for updates.

The award winners are:

Primary grades: First Place, “Spring is My Thing,” by Mila Kucuk, a student of Mrs. Dawn Wenzel from St. Jude School, Mountain Top; second place, “Tiny Build” by Liam Griffith, first grade, Wycallis Elementary, Dallas; third place, “The Beach,” by Avery Hudak, third grade, a student of Mrs. Sherry Grenzberg, St. Jude’s, Mountain Top; honorable mentions “Sister” by Reese Milius, a first grade student of Mrs. Johnson from Wycallis Elementary; “What God Made” by Jayden DeVito, a first grade student of Mrs. Snarski at St. Jude School; “Me” by Kerry Blaum, third grade student of Mrs. Rhinhimer at St. John; “Sweet Shop,” by Brynn Deom, first grade student of Mrs. Foltz at St. Jude School.

Intermediate grades: First Place, “The Tree,” by Madelyn Williamson, a sixth grade student of Mrs. Kapral in Nanticoke; second place, “The Storm” by Nadia Malkemes, a student at Dallas; third place, “Sky” by Sophia Watson, sixth grade, Ross Elementary School; honorable mentions, “Haiku Buger by Deacon Tkaczck, a fourth-grade student of Mrs. Richards at Lake-Jackson Elementary School; “Music,” by Bella Cox, a sixth grade student of Mrs. Chopyak at Ross Elementary School; “Canvas” by Harley Ankner, a fifth grade student at Memorial Elementary School in Hanover Township.

Junior winners: First place, “Every Single Day” by Olivia Fritz, seventh grade student of Mrs. Cecelia Chmiola, Crestwood Secondary Campus; second place, “Flowers” by Ava Nulton, an eighth grade student at Crestwood: third place, “She Lied” by Calista Tunia-Sprangler, a ninth grade student of Mrs. Searfoss at Tunkhannock Area High School; honorable mentions “Springtime Poem” by Sophia Kwarcinski, a seventh grade student at Crestwood Middle Schoo; “Time” by C. Stone, a ninth grade student at Tunkhannock Area High School; “A Walk,” by Tyler Barker, a seventh grade student of Mrs. Hamil from Crestwood Area; “Jelly” by Liam McAlarney, a student of Mrs. Honeywell from Lake-Lehman Junior High School; “Years by Years” by Amelka Walton, a seventh grade student of Mrs. Moreck at Dallas Area Middle School.

Young adult winners: first place, “The Pizza Window,” by Ian Padden, a 12th grade student of Ms. Ann Gubitose at Wilkes-Barre Area; second place, “The Beauty of Life” by Isabella Bigger, a 12th gade student at Wilkes-Barre Area; third place, “The Storm” by Kayla Giannelli, a 10th grade student of Mrs. Osborne at Hanover Area Junior/Senior High School; honorable mentions “The Song of Nature” by Michael Ralston, a 10th grade student at Hanover Area; “Falling” by Gianna L. Vega, an 11th grade student at Pittston Area High School.