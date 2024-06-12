🔊 Listen to this

Crestwood Middle School students are shown from left, first row: Ava Coltrane, Callie Martin, Noel D’Angelo, Pauline Villafuerte, Sheza Chaundry, Anna Luther. Second row: Kieren Koons, Ethan Deivert.

Crestwood Secondary Campus students excelled at the recent State Meeting of Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science, held at Penn State Main Campus.

Fifteen students earned First Awards, while 10 students earned Second Awards.

Kevin Luther (Physics), Sheza Chaundry (Chemistry) and Anna Luther (Chemistry) had perfect scores. A Senior Perseverance Award was given to Austin Campbell (6 years), while Shreema Rupareliya (5 years) and Zane Villafuerte (5 years) received Junior Perseverance Awards.

Senior Edwin Kimsal, earned PSTS Outstanding Senior Award and Shreema Rupareliya earned PSTS Outstanding Junior Award. A Penn State Scholarship for the Eberly School of Science was awarded to Vidhi Bansal.