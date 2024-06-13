🔊 Listen to this

The First Presbyterian Church of Wilkes-Barre, in cooperation with the Pennsylvania Northeast Chapter, American Guild of Organists, will present “Celebrate America: An Independence Day Concert” at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 30 in the church’s sanctuary, located at 97 South Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre.

The program will feature organists Canon Mark Laubach and Carl Ruck, pianist Brian Farrell, vocal soloist M. Moses Andradé, a brass quartet, and a combined choir under the direction of John M. Vaida.

Repertoire includes Peter Wilhousky’s arrangement of the “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” Mack Wilberg’s stirring “Anthem of Peace,” and John Coates’ setting of the classic hymn “Amazing Grace.”

The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, please visit agopane.org or call the church office at 570-824-2478.