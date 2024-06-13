🔊 Listen to this

FNCB Bank, locally based since 1910, recently announced a $15,000 Neighborhood Assistance Program/Special Program Priorities (NAP-SPP) donation to the Agency for Community EmPOWERment of NEPA in support of their effort to provide our community with quality, affordable housing.

The Agency for Community Empowerment of NEPA, through its housing affiliate, the Scranton Lackawanna Resources Development Corporation, is poised to address this need through the construction and management of an eight-unit veterans’ apartment complex in Scranton. Two units will be fully handicapped accessible & rent will follow HUD guidelines for low-income housing.

FNCB Bank has committed NAP-SPP contributions to seven different community projects in Northeastern Pennsylvania totaling $125,000 in 2024. As a true, local community bank, FNCB aims to make a difference through volunteerism, donations, and outreach programs.