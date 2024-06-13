🔊 Listen to this

Lake-Lehman’s 2024 Winter Guard recently competed in the Tournament Indoor Association Chapter 2 Championships at Parkland High School, where they received first place for their show, “When the Flame Goes Out.”

The Region 2 Championships was the last competition before the group competed at the 2024 TIA Atlantic Coast Championships in Wildwood, New Jersey. There they placed fifth overall, with a score of 91.29.

The group is under the direction of Brian Bacon and assistant Lacey Carey. Lake-Lehman Band director is Ms. Cheryl Kulikowski, and the Lake-Lehman Band Groups includeConcert Band, Marching Band, Color Guard, Indoor Percussion Ensemble and Winter Guard.