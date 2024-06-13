🔊 Listen to this

Lake-Lehman’s 2024 Indoor Percussion Ensemble recently competed in the Tournament Indoor Association Chapter 2 Championships at Parkland High School and received First Place for their show “Curtain Call.”

The Region 2 Championships was the last competition before the group competed at the 2024 TIA Atlantic Coast Championships in Wildwood, where they placed 4th overall with a score of 90.20.

The group is under the direction of Joseph Demace. Additional instructional staff includes Robert Hamilton, Patrick Stanley, Lea Getz, Emily Spencer, Seth Mieczkowski, Adam Walp, Jake Pearce and Brian Bacon.

The Lake Lehman Band Director is Ms. Cheryl Kulikowski. Lake Lehman Band groups include Concert Band, Marching Band, Color Guard, Indoor Percussion Ensemble and Winter Guard.