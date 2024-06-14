Event at Dietrich Theater honors Juneteenth holiday

He was born into slavery but became a gifted writer, orator, leader of the abolitionist movement, and one of the most prominent statesmen in American history.

To commemorate Juneteenth, the public is welcome to join WVIA for a free screening of the documentary “Becoming Frederick Douglass,” set for 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15 at the Dietrich Theater, Tioga Street, downtown Tunkhannock.

You will learn about Douglass’s visit to Scranton from E.J. Murphy, historian and Program Manager of Destination Freedom: Underground Railroad Walking Tour of Waverly at the Waverly Community House.

Free reservations are available at wvia.org/events or by calling the Dietrich at 570-836-1022 x3. Tickets will also be available at the door while they last.