We should all be so lucky to have a father we’re proud of … one who mentors us, molds us into who we are today, and lives by example.

I’m one of the lucky ones.

My dad, born and raised in Hunlock Creek, a high school graduate of Northwest Area, and college graduate of Penn State University, has worked and given back to his community his entire life.

As a young adult, he worked with his dad at the scrap yard, instilling the appreciation of hard work and making an honest living. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and worked for Eberhard Faber Pencil Company, College Misericordia, and later participated in the ribbon cutting, celebrating his new chapter at John Heinz Institute and Allied Services.

My Dad’s name is Tom Pugh. And many of you might know him for his 30 years of success at John Heinz. He opened assisted living homes, served on various boards for nonprofits, chaired fundraisers, and has won many community leadership awards. After his retirement, they even named the former John Heinz Institute on Mundy Street, now Allied Services campus after him, the Thomas E. Pugh Campus.

It’s not hard for me to boast about my father. I have a laundry list of accolades I can reference from throughout his career. He worked hard and volunteered harder, and sure, I’m proud of all the things he’s been recognized for throughout his lifetime. But there are some stories that maybe some don’t know. And it’s these stories that truly exemplify the character of my dad. For these stories are about reaction.

Many years ago, Allied Services had a program in which they helped babies born to crack cocaine addicted mothers. The program was successful, benefiting children to get them the resources they needed. But, as in most company projects, once the goal is met, it concludes, and onto the next project. The board set a goal of helping 12 children. And they did, successfully. After the 12th child, the board met, discussing this success, and ultimately, the conclusion of this endeavor.

And so, my dad reacted.

Upon the board deciding that this project would now end, hitting their goal of 12 children, my dad entered the room. He was holding a baby born of a crack cocaine addicted mother, and he spoke these words, “This is number 13.”

And that’s how the program continued, helping more children get the medical attention they needed.

When I was in high school, I was awakened late at night to some commotion in my home. My dad ran into the house yelling for my mom to call 911. He had been walking our dog and heard a noise from across the road. As he began to walk down the bank to get a closer look, he saw a man, flown from his motorcycle and lying in the woods.

He could’ve stopped there, doing his part to call for help. But this injured man needed immediate attention.

And so, my dad reacted.

Running back down the driveway, my dad hurried down the bank to tend to the young man. He could see that he had been impaled during the accident and he was at risk of completely bleeding out. My dad saw the open wound, and with his bare hands, held this man’s chest together while waiting for the paramedics to arrive. He helped to save his life.

When I think of my dad and his long resume of achievements, I often think of these two stories that didn’t make the paper until now.

There are so many stories of great dads’ achievements that are unspoken. They simply live within the kids who observe them, unknowingly shaping their character. It’s often a dad’s one quick decision that can impact them throughout their lives.

Happy Father’s Day, Dad. And Happy Father’s Day to all the dads who live by example.

May your children forever be inspired by your reactions.