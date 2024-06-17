🔊 Listen to this

Yesterday, we celebrated Father’s Day, and I sincerely hope all of the fathers, father figures and role models out there had a chance to relax and felt appreciated.

A parent’s obvious first duty is raising children, preparing them for their life ahead, and building strong relationships with them that will last a lifetime. But sometimes, deciding to stop having children is an important part of your set of responsibilities as a dad or mom.

Several factors including health, age and lifestyle can impact a couple’s decision to stop having children. It’s an incredibly personal and intimate decision, but once you’re sure your family is complete, you’ll need a reliable and lasting method of birth control.

Vasectomy is nearly 100 percent effective in preventing pregnancy, and it comes with fewer risks than tubal ligation in women.

During a vasectomy, a urologist will:

• Numb the area with a local anesthetic

• Make a small incision or puncture in the upper part of the scrotum

• Withdraw part of the tube, called the vas deferens, that carries semen

• Cut and seal the vas deferens using heat, surgical clips or another method

• Close the incision with stiches and surgical glue

It’s common to have some pain, swelling and discomfort after the procedure, but most men can rest and recover at home, getting back to normal activities within 48 hours.

During the recovery process, you’ll want to take it easy and be as comfortable as possible. Avoid heavy lifting, contact sports and sex for a week or more. You shouldn’t lift more than 50 pounds for about two weeks after the procedure to reduce your risk of prolonged swelling and pain.

Your doctor will recommend you wear snugly fitting underwear, compression shorts or an athletic supporter while you heal. The rest of your clothing should be loosely fitting and comfortable.

Ibuprofen and acetaminophen can help you manage pain, and you can apply ice packs to the affected area to reduce swelling. Wrap your ice pack in a towel and apply for no more than 20 minutes at a time.

Keep your feet elevated, and keep your surgical site clean and dry.

Three months after your procedure, you’ll have a follow up appointment to give a semen sample. Your doctor will check for the presence of sperm to understand whether your procedure worked. If they find sperm, they’ll discuss next steps with you. Until your follow up appointment, it’s important to use another method of birth control to avoid unintended pregnancy.

Remember, vasectomy is a permanent procedure. Make sure you and your partner discuss your future and your lifestyle before considering it. If you’re certain vasectomy is right for you and your family, visit your primary care physician to start the conversation.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected].

