Shown at the piano donation are, first row: veterans Stan Stahurski, David Burke, and Norman Robert White. In the second row are: Veterans Administration Representative Colleen Kudasik, State Representative and NEPMTA member Eddie Day Pashinski, NEPMTA President Andrea Bogusko, and Vice President Christine Leandri. Submitted photo

Northeast Pennsylvania Music Teachers Association recently donated a piano to the Veterans Administration Community Living Center in Wilkes-Barre, using proceeds from their annual NEPMTA Luzerne County & Beyond Got Talent Show held in March at the F. M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre.

Veterans will have use of the piano, as will performers from NEPMTA and various groups who visit to entertain them.

Proceeds of the Luzerne County & Beyond Got Talent Show also provided three scholarships for high school students who will study music in college.