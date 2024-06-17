Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Northeast Pennsylvania Music Teachers Association recently donated a piano to the Veterans Administration Community Living Center in Wilkes-Barre, using proceeds from their annual NEPMTA Luzerne County & Beyond Got Talent Show held in March at the F. M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre.
Veterans will have use of the piano, as will performers from NEPMTA and various groups who visit to entertain them.
Proceeds of the Luzerne County & Beyond Got Talent Show also provided three scholarships for high school students who will study music in college.