Proud graduates of the Luzerne County Treatment Court Program have come together with the Luzerne Foundation to create the Alumni Association of the Luzerne County Treatment Court Programs fund.

Their goal is to create and always have available a safe, sober, and healthy environment for anyone living with or being affected by substance use disorder. With their lived experience, they can help each other achieve and maintain sobriety. The Alumni Association is here to build a foundation for those in recovery and to help encourage continued successful long-term recovery. They can provide resources, fellowship, and guidance to anyone living with or affected by substance use disorder.

The Luzerne County Treatment Court Program was established in 2006, holding its first graduation in 2007. Since then, the Treatment Court Program has helped 274 residents of Luzerne County achieve and maintain sobriety. To help others continue to be successful in their recovery, recent graduates have come together with a graduate from the Treatment Court Program’s first 2007 graduation who has been traveling around the country to learn how to build and maintain successful treatment court alumni associations to create the Alumni Association of the Luzerne County Treatment Court Programs.

The Alumni Association meets on a monthly basis, provides community assistance, and hosts pro-social sober activities. Having fun while staying sober is possible! The Alumni Association wants to continue to raise awareness by bringing our community together with those in recovery to promote unity.

Earlier this month, the Alumni Association hosted it’s inaugural Sober Softball Tournament where individuals in recovery spent the day playing softball with police officers from the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department. Also this year, they hosted a sober evening of roller skating at Skateaway in Wilkes-Barre and a sober picnic in the park at Kirby Park. All of these events were made possible with donations from local organizations such as the Catholic Youth Center, Weis Markets in Plains, Wegman’s, Herr’s and Middlesworth Chips, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Pittston Popcorn. Should you wish to support this Fund please feel free to donate via the Luzerne Foundation website listed below or by mail.

The Alumni Association of the Luzerne County Treatment Courts is here to prove recovery is possible! Should you wish to support the Alumni Association of the Luzerne County Treatment Court Programs fund, please consider donating via the website listed below or by scanning the QR code.

