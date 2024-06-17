🔊 Listen to this

U.S. Representative Matt Cartwright (PA-08) is proud to announce nine students from the 8th Congressional District have been accepted to United States Military Service Academies.

“Recommending exceptional students from Northeastern Pennsylvania to our country’s military service academies is one of my greatest privileges,” Congressman Cartwright said. “I look forward to seeing our region’s best and brightest flourish during their college years and wish them all the best as they embark on their military careers.”

Four U.S. Service Academies – The U.S. Military Academy at West Point; The U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis; The Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs; and the Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, N.Y. – require obtaining a Congressional nomination to attend.

Once appointed, students earn the privilege of a tuition-free, world-class education which comes with a five-year military service obligation upon graduation.

The two-step admissions process to these academies is extensive and very competitive. In addition to applying directly to the military service academy they wish to attend, students must submit an extensive application to Congressman Cartwright’s office that documents their academic, civic and athletic abilities, as well as their commitment to military service. An academy selection board assembled by Congressman Cartwright then reviews the applications and conducts interviews of the applicants.

Students nominated by Congressman Cartwright’s office who received appointments to Military Service Academies include:

Gineva Reese, South Abington Township., U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland

James Reese, South Abington Township, U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland

Jayna McIntyre, Scranton, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York

Emma Miller, Eynon, U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland

Benjamin Mulvey, Mayfield, U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York

Mary Kate Banford, Mountain Top, U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs

Margaret Kozich, Mountain Top, U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland

Hubert Dixon, Exeter, U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York

Joseph Ewing, Tobyhanna, U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland

Gineva Reese, the daughter of Eric and Tamsen Reese of South Abington Township and twin sister of James Reese, served as the co-captain of powerlifting, basketball and the track and field teams at Abington Heights High School. She was a stand-in drum major and section leader for the school marching band and was active in the school’s jazz band. In 2022, she participated in the American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Keystone Girls program in Washington, D.C.

A member of the National Honor Society, she received a GPA of 4.0 in every subject since 7th grade. She was also an active member of the Transition Team and the Scranton Black Diamonds Pipe and Drum Band. Outside of the classroom, Gineva Reese has remained an active volunteer at the Chinchilla Hose Company since 2022.

James Reese, the son of Eric and Tamsen Reese of South Abington Township and the twin brother of Gineva Reese, was the dive captain for the 2023 season and track and field captain in 2022 at Abington Heights High School. A stand-out pole vaulter, he was selected for both the Scranton Times-Tribune All-Region Boys Track & Field Team and the Lackawanna Track Conference Coaches All-Star Team.

He was recognized with the AP College Board’s National Recognition Award, the 2022 AP Scholar with Honor Award, and the 2023 AP Scholar with Distinction Award. A member of the National Honor Society and Slava Honor Society, he was a member of the Bio Club, Red Cross Club, Scholastic Bowl Cup, AHHS Honors Choir and Drama Society. He also was awarded third place at the regional level for the Voice of Democracy Audio Essay Contest.

Outside of the classroom, he is a member of his church community choir, and was selected for the UNICO choral competition at Lackawanna College.

Jayna McIntyre, the daughter of David and Kirsten McIntyre of Scranton, served as captain of the varsity basketball and lacrosse teams at Scranton Preparatory School. She was also a member of the cross-country and president of the Intramural Club. She was a co-founder of the Prepare for Life Club, a member of the German Club, and a member of the school’s Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD).

Outside the classroom, she was part of the Keystone Karma AAU Travel Basketball Team. She also served on the Joseph of Arimathea Funeral Ministry and the Scranton Prep Campus Ministry.

Emma Miller, the daughter of James and Renee of Eynon, was ranked in the top 6% of her graduating class and served as a member of Student Council at Valley View High School. Co-Captain of the basketball team, she was the Bio Club treasurer, school mascot, and a member of the Leo Club and the Math Honor Society. She was also a member of the cross-country team, track and field team, history club and Envirothon.

Outside of the classroom, Miller served as the Lead Petty Officer of the United States Navel Sea Cadet Corps and as a French Creek Recruit Training Honor Cadet. She was awarded the USNA Summer STEM Grand Prize and the USNA Summer Seminar Outstanding Candidate Award. A member of National Honor Society, Miller was also selected for the International Exchange Program to New Zealand in 2023.

Benjamin Mulvey, the son of Mark and Christine Mulvey of Mayfield, was the valedictorian of his class and served as the captain of the varsity soccer team at Holy Cross High School. A varsity member of the soccer team from 2020-2022, he also participated in varsity track as a runner in the 400m race and the 4×400 relay from 2021-2022. He was also a starting defender in the Lackawanna League soccer championship team and played for the PIAA District 2 soccer championship team and the PIAA State qualifying team.

President of the National Honor Society, he served as class president his sophomore and junior years, and as a council representative his freshman, sophomore and junior years. A youth sports instructor at the Greater Carbondale YMCA, he was a member of the Mock Trial, Computer Media and Design, History, and Foreign Language clubs.

Outside of the classroom, he was a Youth Soccer referee for NEPSAY Soccer League and an Acolyte for St. Rose of Lima Parish. He also served as leadership ambassador for the Huge O’Brien Youth Scholarship Conference and its Community Leadership Workshop. He received the Presidential Volunteer Service Medal for serving as a camp counselor for the Carbondale YMCA and was recognized as a published poet in 2022 by the National Library of Poetry.

Mary Kate Banford, the daughter of Maura Banford of Mountain Top, was the valedictorian of her graduating class and served as captain of the varsity tennis team at Crestwood High School. A varsity basketball player, she also served as a group leader in Aevidum, a club which empowers classmates to shatter silence surrounding suicide.

A member of the National and Spanish Honor societies, she participated in the Interact and Key clubs, two organizations which focus on service events and volunteer opportunities. A Crestwood Basketball camp counselor, she also participated in soccer as well as the school’s Math and Green clubs.

Outside of the classroom, she volunteered for several community organizations, including Youth Advisory Committee, Geisinger Junior Volunteers, Valley Santa and the CEO Food Drive.

Margaret Kozich, the daughter of David and Erin Kozich of Mountain Top, was the cross-country team captain and class treasurer for four years at Crestwood High School. She was a three-time, first place awardee at the Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science (PJAS) and was recognized with the PJAS Excellence Award. Active in school clubs, she was a member of the National and Spanish Honor societies, Junior Leadership Northeast, Green Club, Model United Nations and Key Club.

Outside of the classroom, she is an active member of her local church, where she was an altar server and regularly volunteered in the church’s annual week of service and summer bible camp.

Hubert Dixon, the son of Hubert and Liza of Exeter, was the valedictorian of his graduating class at Wyoming Area High School. The treasurer of the Spanish Club, he also served as the treasurer of Student Council and was a member of Junior Leadership Northeast. A member of the Future Business Leaders of America Club, he was also a member of the History Club, the Ski and Snowboard Club, and Wyoming Area’s Science Olympiad Team. Outside of the classroom, he was a Life Scout out of Troop 302 and is currently in the process of obtaining the rank of Eagle Class President.

Joseph Ewing, the son of Donald and Laurie Ewing of Tobyhanna, ranked in the top 4% of the Pocono Mountain West High School class of 2024. A varsity football team captain and varsity baseball player, he was nominated for the Conference Scholar Athlete Award and was named Athlete of the Week for football. He was also a member of the National Honor and Spanish Honor societies, and the Tobyhanna Little League Baseball Team.

Ewing was also the president of the First Tech Robotics Team, a staff member at the Sea Cadet Recruit Training at Camp Dodge, and a leader of the Wildlife Leadership Academy and the SADD Safety Carnival Committee. Awarded the rank of Chief, E7, for the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps, Ewing was also a member of the Envirothon, Big Panther/Little Panther Mentorship Program, and the United States Naval Academy Summer Seminar Program.

