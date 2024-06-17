🔊 Listen to this

Jace Hynick and Hailey Corey were crowned King and Queen of the Lake-Lehman Prom.

Mr. Michael Kostrobala, Interim Principal of the Lake-Lehman High School, has announced the 2024 Prom Court, which included Molly Jenkins, Jace Hynick, Lucy Honeywell, Evan Kaiser, Callie Dieffenbacher, Benjamin Wnuk, Hailey Corey, Colin Mikolaichik, Sydney Sleyo, Seth Berry, Lydia Vivian and Travis Pisano.

The prom “Glow in the Knight” was held at the Irem Pavilion on Friday, May 17, 2024. Crowned as King and Queen were Jace Hynick and Hailey Corey.