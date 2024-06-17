🔊 Listen to this

Active and sustaining members of the Junior League of Wilkes-Barre recently gathered at Mary Stegmaier Mansion to commemorate their 90th Anniversary with a celebratory dinner.

League members celebrated their history with recognition by Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown and State Representative Eddie Day Pashinski. The League also reviewed the successes of the outgoinging President Angela Sperazza and her board. The gavel was passed to the new President, Suzanne Mattern, who welcomed her board for the 2024-2025 year.

During the meeting, Tanya Brown was presented with the Rising Star Award and Cassandra Coleman with the President’s Award. League members recapped their successful efforts fundraising for Queer NEPA over the past year and voted on a new beneficiary for the upcoming year.

The League looks forward to continuing its long history ofbuilding better communities within Luzerne County. Please email [email protected] ifyou would like more information on becoming a member.