It was a hit at the last grill fest

If you’re planning a cookout July 4, consider three options I tried for Memorial Day when my brothers Joe from Palo Alto California, Jay from York PA and Ray from my old homestead in West Hazleton came to our Wilkes-Barre back yard for a grand old grill-fest, joined by next-door neighbor Charlie and neighbor-a-few-doors-down the street Roger. The Weber and I worked overtime but it was definitely worth it, especially when Jay gave it all his highest praise.

“Not too shabby.”

Seriously, that’s his highest, right above “doesn’t stink.” Or maybe it’s the other way around.

Of course, he pretty much had to say that. Most of what I made came from his collection — which regular readers may remember as “Uncle Jake’s Favorite Recipes.” He even seemed to bask in the reflected glory at one point, when others were singing hosannas to the meal and he pointed out “They’re my recipes.”

True enough, and for three weeks I gladly give you the option to make them your recipes as well. They really are good, as comments from other guests not named Jake suggest, at least for this dish.

“Very tasty,” Charlie said.

“Oh-so-good,” MT opined.

“Perfectly seasoned,” Roger said. “It almost has an Indian curry flavor. I want the recipe!”

Brother Ray said he felt “the amount of cayenne pepper was just right,” but brother Jay was a bit surprised, saying he didn’t remember the cayenne being so prominent. I believed I had added the appropriate amount, but in hindsight started wondering if I may have doubled it to account for more shrimp (I also doubled the garlic, of course). Clearly, whether doubled or not, it came out right for the company dining with us.

Next week, grilled tuna steaks, with herbs.

Dobru chut!

Spicy grilled shrimp (Uncle Jake’s Favorite Recipes)

1½ to 2 pounds shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 clove garlic minced

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon paprika

2 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoons lemon juice

Rinse and dry shrimp. Mix garlic with salt, cayenne and paprika. Mix in oil and lemon juice to make a paste. Toss shrimp in paste to thoroughly coat.

For easy grilling, put shrimp on skewers, piercing each shrimp twice (tail and near other end). Otherwise, use a grilling basket or be sure shrimp are large enough to decrease chances they will slip between grate.

Grill 2-3 minutes each side max (less time will usually be fine, cut one open to see if they are done through). Serve with lemon wedges (optional).