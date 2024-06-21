🔊 Listen to this

Dress for Success Luzerne County recently received a $2,500 donation from the Luzerne County Bar Association’s Charitable Foundation. Dress for Success is a global non-profit organization offering long-lasting solutions that enable women to break the cycle of poverty and empower them to obtain safer and better futures. Shown at the check presentation are, from left: Atty. Cheryl Sobeski-Reedy (Bar Association President), Linda Armstrong-Loop (Founder and CEO, Dress for Success Luzerne County), and Atty. Girard J. Mecadon, (Foundation Vice President).