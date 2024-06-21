Musical opens June 22 at Dallas Middle School auditorium

If you attend Ovation Playhouse’s production of “Beauty and the Beast,” set for June 22-30 at the Dallas Middle School, you’ll be watching an experienced cast.

Alyse Miller of Shavertown, who plays Belle, for example, had that same starring role in April at Lake-Lehman, where she is a high school student.

As for John Toussaint of Kingston, who portrays the Beast, his earlier experience with that role was a few years ago, at Act Out Theatre, when he was 16.

“I think I know how to be more beastly now,” he said, smiling before a recent rehearsal.

“I’ve learned so much at King’s (College, where he has been part of many stage shows while majoring in mathematics and secondary education). I use a totally different voice, hunch my back a little … I think of the beast as a combination of a bear, a ram and a gorilla,” Toussaint said. “He has the paws of a bear, the horns of a ram and the strength and build of a gorilla.”

“When we meet the Beast he’s big and intimidating and scary,” agreed Cordell Gresh of Pittston Township, who portrays Cogsworth. “Then he morphs into a gentleman who’s loving and kind.”

Beast’s change of heart and demeanor and well, just about everything, can be traced to the influence of Belle — kind, brave and beautiful Belle, who doesn’t hesitate to think for herself.

“Absolutely,” Miller said, agreeing that Belle is a good role model for young people. “She’s not afraid to stand up for what she loves to do.”

So Belle reads a lot, even if most of the townsfolk think that’s foolish.

She sticks up for her father, the eccentric inventor, even if most of the townsfolk think he’s crazy.

And she looks past the Beast’s scary exterior and gruff manner.

“One of the biggest takeaways from the show,” Gresh said, “is to not judge a book by its cover.”

Gresh portrays Cogsworth, a member of the Beast’s household staff who — thanks to a distressing bit of enchantment — is turning into a clock, even as Lumiere turns into a candelabra and Babette turns into a feather duster and Mrs. Potts turns into a teapot.

What is Cogsworth like?

“ ‘Neurotic’ is the word that comes to mind,” Gresh said with a laugh. “He’s always freaking out when things don’t go well.”

Eventually, things will go well for Belle and the Beast and a household filled with humans who had been changing into objects. Along the way, the audience will hear some lovely songs.

“I love ‘Be Our Guest,’ ” said Camille Reinecke of Scranton, who plays Mrs. Potts. “And I love being able to sing the title song (‘Beauty and the Beast.’) Beast has some colorful ballads, too,” Reinecke said, naming “If I Can’t Love Her,” which comes at the close of Act I, as “always really moving.”

If you’ve ever seen a stage version of this show before, you probably know Reinecke will spend a lot of time holding one arm aloft to represent the spout of the teapot. How uncomfortable might that be?

“We ask each other what body part starts to hurt,” said Reinecke, who is one of several characters who wear unusual costumes. “My right shoulder seems to be getting stronger than the other one during this show.”

Mrs. Potts has a son, Chip, who has been almost completely turned into a teacup.

Eleven-year-old Placido Frankelli of Bear Creek, who has that role, wears a costume that encases his body. “It’s very hot,” he said earlier this week. How does he cope? “I have a mini fan backstage.”

With Michael Marone directing a cast that ranges from young Placido through high school and college students and many adults, “Beauty and the Beast” opens June 22 at the Dallas Middle School, 2020 Conyngham Ave., Dallas. The run continues through June 30 with shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets are available through ticketleap.com and are $24 for adults. This summer, Ovation Playhouse has announced, all youth tickets for ages 12 and younger will be “pay what you wish” in the hope of giving more children exposure to the arts.