Tobyhanna Army Depot is celebrating three new graduates of Leadership Lackawanna’s Core Program.

Established in 1982, Leadership Lackawanna is an affiliate of the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce which aims to cultivate community leadership and professional development for individuals who live or work in Lackawanna County in Pennsylvania.

Over a 10-month course, participants gather once a month for leadership development training with a variety of local professionals and specialists. In addition to monthly training, participants spend additional time out of class working on community projects that benefit local non-profit organizations.

This year’s TYAD graduates are Electrician Scott Burti of Old Forge, Organizational Development Specialist Tara Floyd of Dupont and IT Project Manager Shaun Young of Scranton.

Each graduate expressed gratitude for the opportunity to network with individuals from other organizations and gain a broader perspective on the needs of the local community.

Floyd noted that the unique nature of the Core Program led to her sending in her application.

“I’ve heard nothing but positive feedback from employees on their experience in the program,” Floyd said. “I like that the program combined monthly sessions learning about leadership principles with an applied project in the community.”

Burti said the goal of both professional and personal growth are key to the program’s successes.

“I met a group of extraordinary individuals whom I might not have crossed paths with otherwise and created lasting relationships,” Burti said. “Professionally, I gained more project management experience, honed my leadership skills, and have an increased confidence in my future impact to TYAD.”

Throughout the program, each participant worked with other area professionals on projects across Lackawanna County that positively impacted local groups and organizations.

Young and Burti worked in the same project group. The group worked on a renovation project for the Catherine McCauley Center whose mission is to serve those experiencing homelessness with housing programs, case management, and support services.

“For this project, we renovated two rooms in the group home to create an inclusive and dignified space for families to remain together during a crisis,” Young said. “This program has made me more aware of the programs and efforts going on in my community, provided the opportunity to meet new members of my community, and contribute to my community.”

“The home we undertook was in Scranton and served women and children experiencing homelessness,” Burti said. “We renovated two spaces, one for children and the other for teens. Both rooms are now freshly painted and furnished with new flooring throughout. They’re welcoming spaces where younger residents can find comfort while in transition.”

Floyd’s group worked on creating a fitness space for Outreach – Center for Community Resources in Scranton. Outreach offers workforce and family development programs to support individuals and families facing some of life’s challenges.

“Our team’s project was to provide a fitness center in their new building for adolescents and young adults to build healthy life frameworks,” Floyd said. “The team raised over $10,000 for the project and was able to purchase premium fitness equipment for the center.”

All three participants encourage other members of Team Tobyhanna who may be interested in strengthening their leadership skills, networks, and connections to their community to participate in Leadership Lackawanna.

“I highly encourage anyone interested in developing leadership skills and competencies to participate in the Leadership Lackawanna Core Program,” Floyd said. “The program allows for plenty of networking opportunities, learning about the local region and community, and executing a community service project to give back to individuals and support nonprofits in the area.”

Young spoke highly of the skills strengthened by the program.

“It is an opportunity to be more involved in your community while developing your own personal growth, potentially even becoming an active leader in your community,” Young said. “You will develop leadership, interpersonal, and project management skills that you can use professionally and personally.”

Burti echoed the sentiments of both of his TYAD colleagues.

“If you’re looking to grow professionally and/or personally, this program is for you,” Burti said. “The program will challenge you to get you outside of your comfort zone where true growth happens. Sign up and don’t look back!”

Facilitating employee participation in community leadership programs aligns with the Invest in Our People and Connecting with the Community focus areas of TOBY2035, Tobyhanna’s long-range strategic plan. The plan aims to posture the organization for future success and has additional lines of effort dedicated to C5ISR Readiness and Strategic Communication.

Tobyhanna Army Depot is a recognized leader in providing world-class logistics support for command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C5ISR) systems across the Department of Defense. Tobyhanna’s Corporate Philosophy, dedicated work force and electronics expertise ensure the depot is the Joint C5ISR provider of choice for all branches of the Armed Forces and industry partners.