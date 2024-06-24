Inaugural BridgeFest planned for Aug. 10

The Harveys Lake Woman’s Club is “soaring to new heights” by building community through art. Much fund-raising by the women’s club has commissioned, and will install in early fall 2024, the first public piece of artwork for the community and visitors to enjoy.

Perhaps you have seen a member of the eagle families that live at Harveys Lake, or know someone who has. The flight of our dear eagle families has inspired the choice for our sculpture, a teakwood eagle that will be place at the entrance tto the Harveys Lake borough police building.

Several fundraisers are currently underway to fund the eagle. HLWC is raffling off the mini version of the sculpture, with a $600 value.

E-mail melissa@[email protected] to purchase $5 raffle tickets or buy them at BridgeFest . The winning ticket will be drawn during the inaugural Harveys Lake Woman’s Club BridgeFest on the bridge at Harveys Lake, set for 2 to 8 p.m. Aug. 10. Admission the day of the event will be $15, children under 12 are free.

The day will include face painting, balloon art, music by Strawberry Jam Band, a DJ, food trucks, fun and more. All proceeds from BridgeFest will benefit several charitable activities.

A handful of women were also busy during election time, baking and selling baked goods at the polls to raise money for Ruths Place, which is one of our four core charities that we support throughout the year.