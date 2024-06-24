Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Longtime Allied Services volunteer Phil Straub was recently honored with the Volunteer Award at the 31st Annual Autism Golf Classic held at Huntsville Golf Club. A dedicated contributor, Phil was recognized for his exceptional efforts in making the tournament a premier fundraising and autism awareness event in Northeast Pennsylvania. Straub, at right, is shown with his wife, Maureen, and Allied Services President and CEO, Atty. Bill Conaboy, left.