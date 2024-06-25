🔊 Listen to this

The Hanover Township Lions Club recently had the honor to present monetary scholarships to three Hanover Area High School seniors who best represented the Lions mission by being active in the Leo Club and volunteering in our community. Congratulation to Kavrisvil Hichez Columa, Carina Shaver and Nikolas Kishner. Shown with the scholarship recipients are Hanover Township Lions Club President Bernie Mozloom and Lion Frank Ciavarella, who presented the scholarships. Absent were scholarship committee members Lion Besecker, Lion Gillespie and Lion VanWhy.