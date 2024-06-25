🔊 Listen to this

Six veterans were recently recognized for their outstanding military service by the Northeast Chapter Quilts of Valor.

The ceremony, hosted by the Swoyersville American Legion Post #644, served as a way to offer comfort and healing to the honorees.

Becky Orlowski, chapter leader, welcomed the veterans, their family and friends remarking that the quilts, made by members of the NEPA Chapter, are an unconditional thank you to each of the veterans.

For more information on the local chapter, email: [email protected] or visit the chapter’s Facebook page at Northeast PA Quilts of Valor.