2nd annual event will be July 13

A traditional “walking pilgrimage” is planned for Saturday, July 13 starting at St. Mary’s Church in Mocanaqua and ending at St. Adalbert’s Church in Glen Lyon.

The pilgrimage will begin at 8 a.m. with Confessions and prayer at St. Mary’s Church, 130 Rectory Road, Mocanaqua. The pilgrim brigade will then walk approximately six miles through the Mocanaqua Tract of the Pinchot State Forest, culminating with Holy Mass at St. Adalbert’s Church. Lunch will be served after Mass and bus transportation back to Mocanaqua will be available.

The public is invited to participate in the pilgrimage, either by walking or by submitting prayer requests to be carried by the pilgrims. To register, call Raphael Micca at 570-301-9253 or email [email protected] before July 7. The pilgrimage will be held rain or shine: please dress accordingly and modestly.

A walking pilgrimage is an ancient Christian tradition with many continuing to this day, such as the Camino de Santiago in Spain and the Pilgrimage for Restoration in upstate New York. This local walk, now in its second year, is reminiscent of the treks made by the early coal mining families of Mocanaqua.

During the 1890s and early 1900s, Mass was offered in an improvised chapel in town once a month by the pastor of St. Adalbert’s Church. On other Sundays, the faithful walked from Mocanaqua to Glen Lyon for Mass on a route similar to the one planned for this year’s walking pilgrimage.