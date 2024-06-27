🔊 Listen to this

The alumni and staff of KISS (Kids Innovating Stage and Sound) Theatre have come together to tell the musical story of “Godspell” by Stephen Schwartz. “Godspell” depicts a group of individuals coming together to help Jesus tell parables, before dissolving into the haunting scenes of the Last Supper and the Crucifixion.

While adults took to the stage, some KISS students learned what it means to be behind the production table.

The show is co-directed by Jagger Payor and Israel Speakes under the advisement of Artistic Director Jimmy Daly and choreographed by newly graduated Olivia Robatin. After “Godspell,” the cast will be right back to work with the kids for the next KISS show, “Firebringer.”

KISS would like to thank King’s theatre for hosting their next performance while their stage goes through a rebuild and the children take a break. “Godspell” runs June 28 and 29 at 7 p.m. and June 29 and 30 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at kisstheatre.org or at the door.