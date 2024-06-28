Students to complete rotations at health centers around region

The Wright Center recently welcomed four medical students from the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM), who will complete rotations at The Wright Center’s community health centers and other locations throughout the region.

This year marks the launch of the partnership between The Wright Center and Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, which is open to

third- and fourth-year medical students.

“The goal is to train these medical students in underserved communities, and hopefully, they will stay in Northeast Pennsylvania to complete their medical residencies after graduation,” said Carla Blakeslee, The Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education’s clerkships coordinator.