Amvets Post 59 of Hanover Township has elected officers for 2024-2025.

Tony Gurnari was elected as Sons of the Amvets commander, Tammy Wenger was elected post commander and Marlene Weston was elected Ladies Auxiliary president. Wenger is the first female veteran to become commander at Post 59.

This year the group plans many community projects and donations would be greatly appreciated.

Donations may be mailed to Amvets Post 59, at 578 Fellows Ave., Hanover Township PA 18706, attention Tammy Wenger.

Any veteran or family member of a veteran is eligible to join the Amvets. Stop by the post at 578 Fellows Avenue or call 570-825-8197 for information.