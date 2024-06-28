Shown from left are: award co-chairman Thomas O’Connor, Jamie Mahoney, Kelly Mahoney, award recipient Lillian Mahoney, award co-chairman Jerry Novak, award co-chairman Matt Kelly and club president Colin Weale. Submitted photo

Submitted photo

The Forty Fort Lions Club recently presented their annual James J. McCulloch Award, named in memory of James J. McCulloch, former mayor of Forty Fort in 1973 and a member of the Forty Fort Lions Club.

This year the award was presented to Lillian Mahoney, a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School. Lillian is planning to attend The Pennsylvania State University main campus to major in English and eventually enter the education field.

Any community-minded persons who would like to become members of the Forty Fort Lions Club are asked to contact us at 570-714-FORT (3678) and please leave your name and phone number.