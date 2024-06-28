🔊 Listen to this

John E. Schwear Jr., who has served on the CAN DO Board of Directors for 17 years, has been appointed as the organization’s next Chair of the Board.

Schwear, a financial advisor with a background in banking and commercial lending, has held a leadership role within CAN DO’s Board of Directors since 2011 when he was first appointed as the Assistant Chair of the Finance Committee. Over the next several years, Schwear would go on to serve as Chair of the Finance Committee (2012-15); Board Secretary (2021-22); and Vice Chair of the Board – overseeing the Finance and Property Committees (2022-24).

“It has been an honor to serve as a member of the CAN DO Board of Directors,” Schwear said. “CAN DO is an organization I am extremely passionate about, and I am honored to continue serving the organization as Board Chair. The skills, strength, and commitment of the CAN DO staff under the leadership of President and CEO Joe Lettiere, coupled with the many dedicated board and committee members, is truly unique. Everyone involved is committed to advancing our area through job creation and improving the quality of life, and I look forward to continuing CAN DO’s mission of community growth and economic development.”

Schwear attributes the influence of key organizational figures such as the late W. Kevin O’Donnell, former President & CEO of CAN DO, and past board member the late Arthur Tarone for his early introduction to CAN DO and credits them both as strong catalysts in fostering his commitment to the organization.

“John’s unwavering passion for the Greater Hazleton community and his dedication to fostering economic growth through his time as a member of the CAN DO Board are truly inspiring,” said CAN DO President and CEO, Joseph Lettiere. “I am confident that together, we will forward the mission of the organization to improve the quality of life in Greater Hazleton through the creation and retention of a full range of employment opportunities.“