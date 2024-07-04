Mohegan Pennsylvania is major sponsor

🔊 Listen to this

Allied Services is thrilled to announce the public kick-off of the 2024 Team Allied Services & You fundraising campaign, in partnership with 15-year major sponsor Mohegan Pennsylvania. The campaign launch will be celebrated at Mohegan Pennsylvania’s Party on the Patio event on Aug. 15.

The celebration will begin at 4 p.m. with a live broadcast by WNEP TV’s Chelsea Strub, who will introduce viewers to members of the fund-raising and marathon team. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the free 21-and-over concert, with live music from Parrot Beach, a Jimmy Buffett tribute, starting at 7:30 p.m. Official Team Allied Services exercise shirts and wristbands will be available for sale and volunteers will be collecting donations.

Team Allied Services & You is an annual charity campaign designed to inspire fitness, challenge disability, and change lives. The months-long campaign culminates with a dedicated team of 68 volunteers participating in the prestigious TCS New York City Marathon on November 3, 2024.

Proceeds from the campaign will benefit children with disabilities at the Allied Services John P. Moses Esq. Pediatric Rehab Centers in Northeast and Central Pennsylvania. Donations will help the non-profit health system extend specialized rehabilitation services to more underinsured children with disabilities, life-changing injuries, and chronic illnesses.

About Party on the Patio: This is the 15th year of Mohegan Pennsylvania’s outdoor concert series. The 2024 line-up includes 23 bands taking over the stage over 22 weeks starting May 2nd. To learn more about Party on the Patio at Mohegan Pennsylvania visit moheganpa.com.

About Team Allied Services: This is the 15th year of the charity campaign benefitting Allied Services, a non-profit health system dedicated to improving the quality of life for individuals with disabilities, life-changing injuries, and chronic illnesses. To learn more about Team Allied Services or to donate, visit alliedservices.org/teamallied or call 570.348.1275.

About Mohegan Pennsylvania: Mohegan Pennsylvania, owned by Mohegan, was the first destination to bring gaming to Pennsylvania in 2006 and since then has become one of the premier entertainment, gaming, shopping, and dining destinations in the state. Situated on 400 acres in Plains, Pennsylvania, Mohegan Pennsylvania features a newly renovated 238-room hotel with on-site spa and adjacent 20,000 square-foot Convention Center.