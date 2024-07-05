Work of Caroline Fegley to be on display

Monroe County Conservation District’s Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center will feature the work of Caroline Fegley throughout the month of July in a show titled “Blirb Studios-Wildlife Art.”

Fegley has done work with organizations such as Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, Hawk Watch International, and Veracruz Rio de Rapaces as a raptor researcher. Her time in the field gives her plenty of inspiration for her art.

Her methodology usually does not include painting directly from photos, but recalling the experience and emotion of standing in nature. The public is invited to come and check our her work.

The gallery at Kettle Creek is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will be open Saturday, July 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, call the Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center at (570) 629-3061, Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and some Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. For more information on other programs we offer visit our website at www.mcconservation.org.

Directions to Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center: From Stroudsburg (or Exit 302 from I-80 West or 302B from I-80 East) go North on Route 611, travel half mile to the second traffic light in Bartonsville, and turn left onto Rimrock Drive. Follow Rimrock Drive for 0.4 mile, bear right onto North Easton-Belmont Pike, go 0.2 mile, then bear right onto Running Valley Road. The Center is 0.7 mile on left.