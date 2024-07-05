Appointment is effective July 15

🔊 Listen to this

Margaret Ball, D.M.A., provost and vice president for academic affairs at East Stroudsburg University, has announced the appointment of Brian Street, Ph.D. as the dean of the College of Health Sciences effective July 15, 2024. The appointment replaces a role within the division that was previously filled on an interim basis by Chad Witmer, Ph.D., professor of exercise science.

Dr. Street brings more than 15 years of experience in higher education, administrative leadership and faculty mentoring to his new role at ESU. Prior to accepting the position at ESU, Street was the executive associate dean of academic affairs for the College of Nursing and Health Professions at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM).

Prior to USM, he was at California State University, Bakersfield (CSUB) where he was department chair for kinesiology, founding graduate program director, founding director of the CSUB Faculty Leadership Academy, and founding director of the Posture and Gait Neuromechanics Laboratory.

Dr. Street holds a BSc in Biomedical Sciences from Charles Darwin University in Australia, a MSc in Sport and Exercise Medicine from Exeter University in the UK, and a Ph.D. in Kinesiology (specialization in Biomechanics and Motor Control) from York University in Canada. Dr. Street’s area of expertise is concerned with the identification of movement patterns and the quantification of sensorimotor deficits associated with aging and orthopedic disorders on fall accidents.

His research agenda is interdisciplinary, involving surgeons, physical therapists, engineers, computer scientists and physiologists. Dr. Street has published and presented more than 70 journal articles and conference presentations.

“I am extremely excited to have Dr. Street join our academic leadership team at East Stroudsburg University,” said Provost Ball. “His vast experiences with students, faculty and administration, coupled with his professional network, are certain to help us gain ground in our recruitment and retention of students at ESU while preparing them for careers in high-demands jobs in our region.”

In his new role, Dr. Street will provide leadership and vision in strategic planning and implementation of programs within ESU’s College of Health Sciences, which consists of seven departments. He will be the principal spokesperson and advocate for the College of Health Sciences and will formulate and implement policies and strategic plans; develop and review curricula and programs; and manage the human, financial and physical resources of the college. Additionally, Street will grow community partnerships, facilitate collaboration and transparent communication between the college and all other University constituents, supporting program development, effective problem solving, and decision making as well as innovation, risk-taking, professional development and scholarship.