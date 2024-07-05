Fund-raiser set for July 7

Scranton Improv & Comedy will present Legends of NEPA Comedy – A “Fun-Raiser” for Act Out Theatre Group on Sunday, July 7.

Hosted by Mary Rapach, one of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s favorite comics, the lineup is packed with some of the most legendary comics in the region.

“I’ve never been more excited for a show,” Rapach said, “especially since it means I don’t have to drive to Philly or New York for a lineup this packed!”

Audience members will be treated to funnywomen Angelia Petrillo, Micki Orlowsky, Jeannine Luby, and Scranton Improv’s own improv experts. The night will close out with a headlining set from the iconic Teri Granahan.

Dan Pittman, owner and artistic director of Act Out Theatre Group, is humbled by the support from Scranton Improv. This is not the first time the two organizations have worked together, however. Scranton Improv held an adult improv class at the theatre earlier this year and offered a master class for some of the theatre teens.

“Mary is always wonderful to work with,” said Pittman, of Plymouth. “We are so excited to have such an amazing comedic lineup on our stage. We are grateful for the generosity of each performer and honored to be given the proceeds from this show.”

This is an 18+ show. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased directly from the theatre’s website, actouttheatre.com/. Showtime is 6:30 p.m. Audience members are welcome to bring dinner with them. No outside beverages are permitted. A cash bar and concessions stand will also be available; you must be 21+ to purchase and/or consume alcohol. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets, if available, will be sold at the door.

All proceeds from the night will directly benefit the programs, productions, and community outreach efforts of Act Out Theatre Group.

“I’ve performed all over, and it’s great to headline a set for an organization that does so much for the community right here in NEPA,” Granahan said.

Act Out Theatre Group is located at 802 South Main Street, Suite 804D, in Taylor, Pa. To learn more about Scranton Improv & Comedy, check out www.scrantonimprov.com.