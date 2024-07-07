🔊 Listen to this

I hope everyone has enjoyed a fantastic and fulfilling holiday week and weekend. It’s hard to believe it’s now coming to a close, but I’m grateful for the time spent celebrating the Fourth of July and the many liberties that come with the day’s significance.

If you’re like me, you’ve probably been paying close attention to what’s happening in Washington, D.C., with our elected leaders and the Supreme Court.

It can become overwhelming and exhausting, but also addicting. I’m totally guilty of listening to way too many podcasts and cable news segments on the current controversies at hand.

That’s why Father Joseph Verespy’s words to “let it go” during the homily at St. Nicholas Church on Fourth of July morning were especially meaningful. The sentiment, often heard thanks to the popular children’s movie “Frozen,” stuck with me and helped me to have a more relaxing holiday.

Like so many others, I get very wrapped up in current events and public affairs, but a holiday celebrating America was truly the time to “let it go” and focus on all the good in this country and community.

I connected with many friends this year who were doing the same.

They were letting go of responsibilities and challenges and heading to fireworks displays and gatherings to get some reprieve.

I heard the 12th annual Scrantastic Spectacular & Fireworks Show on July 3 in the Electric City was amazing, with pictures filling my social media feeds and inboxes.

Similarly, the Old Fashioned Fourth of July in Wilkes-Barre’s Kirby Park had a nice crowd a day later, despite some rain earlier in the day. The fireworks dazzled the crowd, just like every year.

Towns such as Mountain Top, for example, also had fireworks and charming parades with businesses, community organizations and public figures participating, much to the delight of residents and their children. Thanks to my friend Lois Danna for sharing some fun photos of the events. As she said, towns like Mountain Top really know how to celebrate Independence Day.

I ended up spending most of the actual holiday on the other side of the county in Harveys Lake, and despite some rain got a short boat ride in and some time with close friends afterwards.

I adhered to Father Verespy’s advice to “let it go” and focused on the awesomeness of the Fourth of July.

I found novelty items – a flag-themed hat and star-adorned tank top – to ring in the day.

Most importantly, I was able to let go of all the stresses and issues surrounding our world today.

Thanks, Father Verespy.

I hope you all were able to do the same and “let it go” this year.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at [email protected].