The Forty Fort Lions Club recently presented their annual James J. McCulloch Award. The award is in memory of James J. McCulloch, former mayor of Forty Fort in 1973 and a member of the Forty Fort Lions Club. This year the award was presented to Lillian Mahoney, graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School. Lillian is planning on attending Pennsylvania State University main campus majoring in English eventually entering the education field. Pictured, from left: Award co-chairman Thomas O’Connor, Jamie Mahoney, Kelly Mahoney, award recipient Lillian Mahoney, award co-chairman Jerry Novak, award co-chairman Matt Kelly, and club president Colin Weale. Any community minded persons that would like to become a member of the Forty Fort Lions Club, please contact us at 570-714-FORT (3678) and please leave your name and phone number.