Families will learn about organic farming as they tour Willow Wisp’s fields of flowers, vegetables and greenhouses.

Submitted photo

Organic farm includes 25 acres in Wayne County

The Farm Arts Collective will hold a free event for families and children on Saturday, July 13 from 1-4 p.m. on Willow Wisp Organic Farm, located at 38 Hickory Lane in Damascus, Wayne County.

The annual Family Farm Day invites community members to drop by the new Farm Arts Collective Agri-Cultural Center and learn more about organic farming.

You are invited to join a led tour of our greenhouses, vegetable and flower fields at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. and see how the 25-acre, solar-powered Willow Wisp Organic Farm continues an agricultural legacy in a region with a long history of farming.

The day will also include face painting, games, seed-starting demos and other fun events for the whole family.

Remember to wear hats and good farm shoes.