Organic farm includes 25 acres in Wayne County

The Farm Arts Collective will hold a free event for families and children on Saturday, July 13 from 1-4 p.m. on Willow Wisp Organic Farm, located at 38 Hickory Lane in Damascus, Wayne County.

The annual Family Farm Day invites community members to drop by the new Farm Arts Collective Agri-Cultural Center and learn more about organic farming.

You are invited to join a led tour of our greenhouses, vegetable and flower fields at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. and see how the 25-acre, solar-powered Willow Wisp Organic Farm continues an agricultural legacy in a region with a long history of farming.

The day will also include face painting, games, seed-starting demos and other fun events for the whole family.

Remember to wear hats and good farm shoes.