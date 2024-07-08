🔊 Listen to this

Fourth of July celebrations often include fireworks displays, and many of us in Northeastern Pennsylvania likely attended a fireworks show or watched from afar as others set off booming displays over the holiday.

In fact, in our region, the Fourth of July tends to kick off an unofficial season of fireworks that lasts through Labor Day weekend. I bring this up because summertime fun can be loud. Whether we’re recognizing our history or attending a sporting event or concert, we should always think about protecting our ears.

If you were sighting in a rifle at a shooting range, you’d be wearing ear protection and so would everyone else at the range. But for some reason, we don’t think of the equally loud or louder sounds of fireworks as warranting ear protection.

When we go to work, there are OSHA standards for protecting our ears against the sounds of manufacturing, construction and other potentially loud industrial processes. But when we play, we often forget that the sounds we encounter could be louder and more damaging than those we encounter in the workplace.

We should protect our ears against any noises that are louder than 80 decibels, which is as loud as a running lawnmower. Most ear plugs will do a good job of reducing about 25 decibels of noise, but today, we also have specialized ear protection for specific uses. For example, music lovers can find ear plugs and earmuffs that mute bass sounds more than higher pitches for better listening. And hunters can find protection that only suppresses the noise of gun blasts.

Despite our best efforts, our hearing can deteriorate over years of working and playing in loud environments.

Understanding that our ears may be damaged starts with trusting our family and friends. If your loved ones are telling you that you’re not hearing well, get screened. Many folks believe their hearing is fine because they still hear conversations at a loud enough level to participate. If you’re not hearing certain words, that may indicate damage to your cochlea, which helps with clarity. And if you’re responding in odd ways, that indicates hearing loss.

Hearing screenings start with your primary care physician, who can perform a reliable examination, but an audiogram is a more involved and accurate test performed by a specialist. If an initial test shows hearing loss, the more formal exam may be necessary. Ringing in the ears, which is called tinnitus, is a complication of hearing loss most of the time. If you experience ringing, you should visit your doctor right away.

And remember that your ears work as a pair. If only one develops an issue, like tinnitus or a pulsing sound, you should see a specialist because your symptoms warrant evaluation.

Don’t let this new knowledge deter you from having fun in environments that might get loud. Get out there and enjoy your summer. See some fireworks, hear some live music, but don’t forget your earplugs.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected].

