🔊 Listen to this

The following events are planned at Lacawac Sanctuary, a field station and environmental education center on the shore of Lake Wallenpaupack in the Northern Poconos.

Butterfly Pinning for Beginners

​This program features an immersive and educational experience as we delve into the intricate world of butterfly and moth preservation. Our Butterfly Pinning Workshop offers beginner enthusiasts the opportunity to learn the art and science behind preserving these delicate and mesmerizing creatures. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. $30.00 per/person, includes all materials and kit to bring home. Registration is limited and required. Meet at the Environmental Education Center on Thursday, July 11.

***

Walk with a Doc

Walk with a Doc is a walking program for everyone interested in taking steps for a healthier lifestyle. You’ll take a few minutes to learn about a current health topic from a healthcare provider, then spend the rest of the hour enjoying a healthy walk and fun conversation. It’s a great way to get out, get active, and enjoy all the benefits that come from walking. Walk your own pace and distance. Walk is Free. Registration strongly encouraged. Begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 13.

***

Evening Paddle on Lake Lacawac

Experience the wonders of Lake Lacawac as the evening unfolds. During this relaxing paddle there will be a short introduction about the ecological features and the research being conducted on the lake. Learn why this is considered the most pristine glacial lake in North America. All equipment and boating instructions will be given prior to launch. Personal boats are not permitted. Meet at the dock of Lake Lacawac. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. $10.00/ per person. Registration limited and required. Begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 17.

***

Full Moon Yoga and Hike

Join us for a gentle yoga flow at sunset overlooking Heron Pond in our new Environmental Education building followed by a hike to the shores of Lake Wallenpaupack to watch the full moon rise. The Hike will be starting at the environmental education building then following Big Lake Trail down to the shores of Lake Wallenpaupack and back. The hike is approximately 2 miles. Bring your own yoga mat or towel and wear layers and proper footwear for the hike.

​While Yoga and hiking is for everyone, this program is for adults only. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21, $15/ per person. Registration limited and required.

***

Kids Nature Yoga

Join us for Kids Nature Yoga where children ages 4-8 will learn yoga through stories and poses inspired by animals and the natural world around them. The event is Free. Registration is required as spots are limited. Program starts at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 28. Please meet at the Visitors Center!

How to Register for Our Programs

Pre-registration is required for all events by 8 a.m. on the day of the program. Event will close for registration after this time.

To register, visit our program page and click the “register here” button for a full program description and to complete registration details.

You can also register by calling or emailing Lacawac at: Phone: 570-689-9494 or Email: Natalie @ [email protected]