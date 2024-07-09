🔊 Listen to this

The Kingston Historical Society recently held its final meeting for the 2023-24 season at Theo’s Metro in Kingston.

At this meeting the initial $1,000 scholarship was award to Bara’s Kamal.

The scholarship is awarded to any high school senior who lives in Kingston and is judged by academic record, activities, community service and an essay.

Bara’s graduated from Wyoming Valley West High School with honors and plans to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering at Wilkes University.

The money for this scholarship was raised from the Hometown Heroes banners and the the yearly calendars.

Also at this meeting, new officers were elected: Jim Lewis, president; Jay Crossin, vice president; Joe Grimes, treasurer and Sandy Kase, secretary.

The society will meet again on Thursday, Sept. 26, and the fourth Thursday of each month. New members are welcome.