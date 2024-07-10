Volunteers prepare for St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Bazaar

🔊 Listen to this

Cathy Onzik of Swoyersville carries a tray with six cabbages. According to organizer Michael Gavlick, who has been keeping track, the volunteer cooks will use 2,400 pounds of cabbage as they cook for the festival at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish.

Rose Reinhart of Forty Fort and Maureen Salley of Forty Fort and, sitting across from them, Mary Ann Fosko of West Wyoming were busy de-stemming the cabbage leaves so other workers would find them easy to roll.

Donna Gustave of West Wyoming and Stephanie Walski of Shavertown are balling the meat that goes into the piggies, and weighing it to ensure each piggie will have the same amount.

Fourteen-year-old Kendyl Onzik of Swoyersville may have been the youngest volunteer who helped with food preparation on a recent Monday morning at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Swoyersville.

If you peeked into the kitchen area at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Swoyersville earlier this week, you would have seen cabbage, cabbage everywhere.

Volunteers criss-crossed a large room, carrying trays of the big green veggie to workers who separated the leaves and cut away the hard stems. At other stations, workers were busy rolling each leaf around a savory filling — filling that had been shaped and precisely weighed so every pig-in-the-blanket, or “piggie,” will contain the same meaty amount.

“You could buy this stuff, but it just wouldn’t be the same,” organizer Michael Gavlick said as the core group of about 50 volunteers worked to hand-craft traditional, homestyle piggies.

“It is the food,” he said, explaining he believes that’s the big draw that will bring people to the bazaar — or some might call it a food festival — at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., this Thursday, Friday and Saturday,

“The four biggest things are pirogies, piggies, haluski and potato pancakes,” he said. “With the potato pancakes, that’s where we ‘cheat.’ We do buy a mix. But everything else is homemade.”

“On four Saturdays we made 24,864 pirogies,” he said. Over two days this week “we will make 5,600 piggies. We’ll also make 2,000 containers of haluski.”

“People like numbers,” he said, offering one reason he’s kept a record of using 2,400 pounds of cabbage this year, plus 640 pounds of ground beef and, for the butter and onions that will accompany the pirogies, 750 pounds of onions.

Among the various bazaar foods, people have their favorites.

“I like the piggies and the haluski,” volunteer Lucille Ontko said.

“I love the potato pancakes,” said volunteer Jan Snyder, advising that fellow potato pancake fans should “get in line early.”

“Everything is nice and fresh,” Elsie Havrilla said, promising the piggies “are delicious.”

Havrilla has been a volunteer “for at least the last 55 years,” and at age 94, she may have been the oldest volunteer at the church on Monday, although at 90 Delores Kovaleski, who joined Havrilla and several other women in rolling cabbage leaves around the balls of filling, was a close second.

What brings the volunteers back, again and again?

Everyone a reporter asked said they “like to help the church.” But it’s more than that.

“I like the camaraderie,” Lucille Ontko said. “You meet a lot of people.”

“We laugh a lot,” Mary Ann Fosko said.

“I love coming here,” said Kendyl Onzik who, at 14, may have been the youngest volunteer on Monday morning.

“We can always use more volunteers. Whatever your skill level is, we’ll have a job for you,” Gavlick said, noting he would especially welcome younger people.

On bazaar nights, Fosko said, younger people serve as runners, carrying food to a window that opens onto the grounds. “We don’t do it, with our old legs,” she said.

That menu includes two kinds of pagach, pizza, penne pasta with homemade vodka sauce, broccoli with shells, and wings with homemade sauce. For anyone who would like an ethnic sampler, there’s a platter of 2 piggies, 3 pierogies, a serving of haluski and a roll. “For $12, it’s an incredible value,” Gavlick said of the platter.

The bazaar will feature more than food — there will be children’s games, theme baskets, Bingo and Instant Bingo, a 50/50 raffle and a cash raffle with first prize of $5,000. Musical entertainment will be by John Steven’s Doubleshot on Thursday, by Hoopla on Friday and by Picture Perfect on Saturday. Hours are 5 to 11 each evening.