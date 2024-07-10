Homemade ice cream pleases the visitors

🔊 Listen to this

Freezing these no-churn ice creams in bread pans is supposed to reduce the risk of forming ice crystals by letting it harden faster. We certainly found no ice crystals in these version of salted caramel and mint with chocolate cream sandwich cookies

As we reach the middle of another sweltering, muggy July week, this terrific recipe for home-made ice cream is offered as a delicious way to cool down. And since it’s all done using a blender (no churning needed), you can have it in the freezer in little time with little effort.

I initially used it to cap a simple meal of cheeseburgers, grilled potatoes, braised beets and a salad, but there was plenty left to offer when MT’s sister, Liz, her husband and their daughter visited a few days later. Both times, both flavors garnered rave reviews.

“I’m going to faint, it’s so good!” our niece Mia said. (What can I say, you should have seen this dramatic teen in a summer theater production of “Romeo and Juliet.”)

“I’ve gone to heaven,” MT’s sister added.

“It’s sweet, but not obnoxiously so,” her husband Tom opined, deciding to be a little more analytical. “It’s a rich sweetness, not the store-bought kind.”

I think that’s worth stressing. One of my favorite things about these ice creams is the mouth “feel,” There is something about it that really does satisfy more than the stuff we usually bring home from the supermarket, so much so that a much smaller serving sates any ice cream urge, for me. Which segues nicely into MT’s comment:

“It puts other ice cream to shame.”

Dobru chut!

No-Churn Ice Cream (America’s Test Kitchen)

For either flavor:

2 cups heavy cream

1 cup sweetened condensed milk

¼ cup whole milk

2 tablespoons sugar

For mint with chocolate cream sandwich cookies:

¼ cup corn syrup

¾ teaspoon peppermint

¼ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon green coloring

½ cup crushed cookies

For salted caramel:

¼ cup and ⅓ cup caramel sauce, divided use

1 teaspoon vanilla

½ teaspoon salt

¼ toasted coconut

For either flavor, put heavy cream in blender, blend to soft peaks (about 20 seconds), then another 10 or so seconds to stiff peaks. This incorporates air, like the churner. IMPORTANT: If you’ve never whipped heavy cream to peaks, check regularly, whipping too much will turn it into a clumpy mess, and it can only take a few seconds of over-beating.

Add sweetened condensed milk, sugar and whole milk. Here is where the two flavors diverge. For salted caramel, also add salt, ¼ cup caramel sauce and vanilla. For the mint with cookies, add salt, corn syrup, peppermint and green food coloring.

In either case, stir initially by hand to get the heavy cream at the bottom mixed with the newly added ingredients (avoiding the risk of overbeating the cream before it mixes with everything else). Then use the blender for 10 seconds or so until nicely incorporated. If necessary, scrape and blend again.

Pour into bread loaf pans. The chefs say this reduces the chances of ice crystals by letting it all harden faster. I can certainly vouch for a crystal-free experience.

If you are making the salted caramel, stir in toasted coconut if you like that flavor (we did). With or without the coconut, the last step is to drizzle ⅓ cup caramel sauce over the top and, using the tines of a fork, lightly swirl caramel in. You want to create swirls within the hardened ice cream; if you mix it too much at this point, the caramel will try to incorporate as part of the ice cream, and that means it won’t freeze properly.

If you are making the mint, add the crushed “chocolate sandwich cookies” (Oreos) and stir in.

Cover with plastic wrap directly pressing against the top of the mixture. This also prevents ice crystals. Freeze at least six hours before serving.